Your Weekend

By
Fresno Street Eats

Fresno Street Eats is going Vegan this Friday.

Head to Tioga Sequoia Brewing Company beer garden where you'll find "Eat Figs...not Pigs" and "Rappit Up."

This is open up to all ages, so bring the whole family.

Yoga, Pilates, and Baseball

Yoga, pilates, and baseball are what you can expect this Saturday at Chukchansi Park.

Blue Moon Yoga is collaborating with the Fresno Grizzlies to help you relax your mind and get a workout on the field.

It starts at 9 am.

Tickets are $35 this gets you a yoga session or a pilates class or both.

Plus you'll get a free drink ticket and a t-shirt as well as a ticket to the game later on in the day.

A portion of the proceeds go to the Ronald McDonald House.

Boots, Brews, and Bacon

In the South Valley, Boots, Brews and Bacon Festival is happening this Saturday.

It's a beer tasting festival that will feature over 75 craft beers plus you can enjoy live music and chow down on bacon.

The best part, it's indoors.

You'll also find, wine, specialty ciders and root beer provided by the A&W Root Beer Float Mobile.

If you are feeling adventurous and hungry there will be a bacon-eating contest.

Tickets start at $30.

This is a 21 and older event.

Visalia Pool Party

Also in Visalia, a pool party for the whole family.

Cool off at Redwood High School this Saturday from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

This is free and lifeguards will be at the pool.

Merced Library Storytime

In the North Valley, take the kiddos to the Merced Library.

From 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. they are hosting family storytime.

It's more than just reading books kids will also sing songs and more.

This is a free program.

