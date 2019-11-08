weekend guide

Your weekend

By
It's getting cooler outside, but don't let that stop you from having fun.
Madera Wine Trail Annual Wine Tasting

Get in the holiday spirit with some wine.

This weekend stroll along the Madera Wine trail for their annual event.

Let your taste buds tingle as you sample different wines, enjoy live music and get a head start on your holiday shopping.

Tickets start at $25 if you buy them in advance but they will be $30 day of the event.

A ticket includes a keepsake wine glass to us for tasting all weekend long!

30th Valley Deaf Festival

The Deaf and Hard of Hearing Service Center (DHHSC) is hosting the 30th Valley Deaf Festival on Saturday.

This is a great chance for hearing and non-hearing individuals to experience the Valley's diverse culture and history.

You'll find a magic show for the kids, raffle prizes including a family four-pack of football tickets to Fresno State game against Nevada, food, and much more.

DHHSC is a non-profit that helps an estimated 171,000 individuals living in the Central Valley who are deaf or hard of hearing.

Visalia Over the Edge

The Source LGBT+ Center is hosting its annual Visalia Over The Edge event this Saturday.

People will get the chance to rappel down the Visalia Marriott to help raise money and awareness for the LGBT community center.

Registration is $50.

Old Town Clovis Pancake Breakfast

Monday is Veterans Day.

Start off next week with a pancake breakfast in Old Town Clovis at the Veterans Memorial District.

It goes from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsabc30 communityweekend guide
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WEEKEND GUIDE
Your weekend
Big Fresno Fair 2019 Information
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Abused horse adopted by rescuer in Merced County
Kingsburg man charged with murder of baby daughter pleads not guilty
Pilot killed after plane crashes into SoCal house, sparking massive fire
Visalia man sentenced to life in prison for child molestation
Driver loses control in northeast Fresno, crashes into apartment complex
2 separate earthquakes hit Ventura area minutes apart
3.5-magnitude earthquake hits Ridgecrest area
Show More
What you should know about the proposal to extend school hours
China says Beijing, US to lift tariff hikes as talks advance
Family of 2 killed in fiery Fresno Co. crash speaks out, suspected DUI driver identified
Mother of teen killed in crash mourns son, finds strength in community
Man fatally stabbed after dispute with neighbor
More TOP STORIES News