Your weekend

Madera Wine Trail Annual Wine Tasting

30th Valley Deaf Festival

Visalia Over the Edge

Old Town Clovis Pancake Breakfast

It's getting cooler outside, but don't let that stop you from having fun.Get in the holiday spirit with some wine.This weekend stroll along the Madera Wine trail for their annual event.Let your taste buds tingle as you sample different wines, enjoy live music and get a head start on your holiday shopping.Tickets start at $25 if you buy them in advance but they will be $30 day of the event.A ticket includes a keepsake wine glass to us for tasting all weekend long!The Deaf and Hard of Hearing Service Center (DHHSC) is hosting the 30th Valley Deaf Festival on Saturday.This is a great chance for hearing and non-hearing individuals to experience the Valley's diverse culture and history.You'll find a magic show for the kids, raffle prizes including a family four-pack of football tickets to Fresno State game against Nevada, food, and much more.DHHSC is a non-profit that helps an estimated 171,000 individuals living in the Central Valley who are deaf or hard of hearing.The Source LGBT+ Center is hosting its annual Visalia Over The Edge event this Saturday.People will get the chance to rappel down the Visalia Marriott to help raise money and awareness for the LGBT community center.Registration is $50.Monday is Veterans Day.Start off next week with a pancake breakfast in Old Town Clovis at the Veterans Memorial District.It goes from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m.