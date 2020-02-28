Politics

Top US Marine pushes for removal of Confederate paraphernalia from all bases

ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA -- The top Marine in America signaled to military leaders that he wants Confederate paraphernalia removed from all Marine bases.

Commandant Gen. David Berger sent a memo to senior leadership last week, according to Marine Corps spokesman Capt. Joseph Butterfield.

The memo included initiatives Berger wanted prioritized for "immediate execution." He also listed a few of these things in a Twitter thread on February 21.



The Twitter thread includes things like revising parental leave for adoptive parents and same-sex couples, finding ways to move more women into combat jobs, and evaluating a one-year paid maternity leave policy. The Confederate paraphernalia removal order was not part of that Twitter thread.

According to CNN, there is no timeline for when the Confederate paraphernalia must be removed. Butterfield said official policy decisions would be officially published to all service members if and when they are enacted.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsncconfederate flagconfederate monumentconfederacymarines
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno County courthouse shut down after 2 employees come in contact with COVID-19 patient
Central California coronavirus cases
3 dead after shooting in parking lot at Golden West High School in Visalia
California launches website to locate nearby coronavirus testing sites
Fresno auto dealerships, furniture stores and others can open on May 11
Dozens rally at City Hall to 'Open Fresno'
Central California Food Bank teams up with local tech company for food donations to families
Show More
15-year-old killed by hit-and-run driver in Porterville
Emerging coronavirus aid bill aims to help cities, Postal Service
Some business owners satisfied, others waiting to open doors after phase 1 of city of Fresno's plan
CRMC employees receive tasty token of appreciation
Clovis Unified to serve free meals to students every Wednesday
More TOP STORIES News