Convicted child molester killed in inmate attack at prison facility in Corcoran

Officials say 41-year-old Jonathan Watson attacked two other inmates with a weapon, causing severe injuries to their heads.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Authorities are investigating a homicide after an inmate attacked two other prisoners, including a convicted child molester, at the California Substance Abuse Treatment Facility and State Prison in Corcoran on Thursday.

Officials say 41-year-old Jonathan Watson attacked two other inmates with a weapon, causing severe injuries to their heads.

As both men were rushed to a local hospital, 48-year-old David Bobb died from his injuries. State prison officials say he was serving a life sentence for aggravated sexual assault of a child.

The second inmate is in critical condition at the hospital. His name has not been released.

Investigators are working to determine what led up to the attack. Watson was transferred to Corcoran from Humboldt County serving time for first-degree murder.
