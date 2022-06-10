Cooling centers open as extreme heat hits Central California

That's why authorities in many Valley cities and counties have opened designated cooling centers for the public.
The centers are meant to provide relief to residents in need an escape from the Valley's scorching summer.
Here is a list of locations that have been announced.
NOTE: We will continue to update this page as more cooling centers open in different cities.
CITY OF MADERA
Pan American Community Center
703 Sherwood Way, Madera, CA 93638
8:00am-8:00pm
MADERA COUNTY
LIVINGSTON
LOS BANOS
The City of Fresno says it will monitor weather conditions and if temperatures soar above 105 degrees, they are expected to announce the opening of centers.