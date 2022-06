Cooling centers open as extreme heat hits Central California

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Triple-digit temperature days have hit Central California, and not everyone has access to air-conditioning to escape the extreme heat.That's why authorities in many Valley cities and counties have opened designated cooling centers for the public.The centers are meant to provide relief to residents in need an escape from the Valley's scorching summer.Here is a list of locations that have been announced.Pan American Community Center703 Sherwood Way, Madera, CA 936388:00am-8:00pm Click here for more information.The City of Fresno says it will monitor weather conditions and if temperatures soar above 105 degrees, they are expected to announce the opening of centers.