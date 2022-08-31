List of cooling centers as extreme heat hits Central California

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Triple-digit temperature days have hit Central California, and not everyone has access to air-conditioning to escape the extreme heat.
That's why authorities in many Valley cities and counties have opened designated cooling centers for the public.
The centers are meant to provide relief to residents in need an escape from the Valley's scorching summer.
Here is a list of locations that have been announced.
CITY OF FRESNOTed C. Wills Community Center, 770 N. San PabloFrank H. Ball Neighborhood Center, 760 MayorMosqueda Community Center, 4670 E. ButlerPinedale Community Center, 7170 N. San PabloRomain Neighborhood Park, 745 N. First
Click here for more information about Fresno's cooling centers.
The city's FAX bus system will provide free transportation along normal routes to and from cooling center sites when the centers are open. To ride free, residents must indicate they are traveling to a cooling center.'
Right now, cooling centers only open when the weather is forecasted to hit 105 degrees.
Under a new proposal, they would open any time there's triple digits or when the weather is over 95 degrees for two consecutive days.
CITY OF MADERA
Pan American Community Center
703 Sherwood Way, Madera, CA 93638
8:00am-8:00pm
Click here for more information.
MADERA COUNTY
MERCED COUNTYAtwater City HallAtwater Library BrandDelhi Library BranchDos Palos City HallDos Palos Police Dept.
Dos Palos Library BranchGustine Community CenterHilmar Library BranchLe Grand Library BranchLivingston Police Dept.Livingston Library BranchLos Banos Library BranchLos Banos-Mercy Springs Church Of NazareneMerced Civic CenterMerced Library Branch
Santa Nella Library Branch
Sneling Library Branch
Winton Library Branch
KINGS COUNTYArmona Branch Library233 E. Kings Street559-583-5005Armona Senior Center10953 14th Avenue559-852-4615Avenal Police Department317 Alpine Street559-386-4444Corcoran Branch Library1001-A Chittenden Ave559-992-3314Corcoran Depot1099 Otis Avenue559-992-2177Recreation Association of Corcoran900 Dairy Avenue559-992-5171Hanford Branch Library401 N. Douty Street559-582-0261Hanford Kings Gospel Mission801 West 7th Street559 415-6700Lemoore Branch Library457 C Street559-924-2188Stratford Branch Library20300 Main Street559-947-3003
LIVINGSTON
LOS BANOS
VISALIA
Transit Center425 E. Oak Ave10 am to 10 pm
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.