List of cooling centers as extreme heat hits Central California

If you find the Valley's triple-digit days unbearable, there are special cooling centers open in multiple cities where you can go to find some relief.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Triple-digit temperature days have hit Central California, and not everyone has access to air-conditioning to escape the extreme heat.

That's why authorities in many Valley cities and counties have opened designated cooling centers for the public.

The centers are meant to provide relief to residents in need an escape from the Valley's scorching summer.

Here is a list of locations that have been announced.

CITY OF FRESNO

Ted C. Wills Community Center, 770 N. San Pablo

Frank H. Ball Neighborhood Center, 760 Mayor

Mosqueda Community Center, 4670 E. Butler

Pinedale Community Center, 7170 N. San Pablo

Romain Neighborhood Park, 745 N. First

Click here for more information about Fresno's cooling centers.

The city's FAX bus system will provide free transportation along normal routes to and from cooling center sites when the centers are open. To ride free, residents must indicate they are traveling to a cooling center.'

Right now, cooling centers only open when the weather is forecasted to hit 105 degrees.

Under a new proposal, they would open any time there's triple digits or when the weather is over 95 degrees for two consecutive days.

CITY OF MADERA

Pan American Community Center

703 Sherwood Way, Madera, CA 93638

8:00am-8:00pm

Click here for more information.

MADERA COUNTY

MERCED COUNTY

Atwater City Hall

Atwater Library Brand

Delhi Library Branch

Dos Palos City Hall

Dos Palos Police Dept.

Dos Palos Library Branch

Gustine Community Center

Hilmar Library Branch

Le Grand Library Branch

Livingston Police Dept.

Livingston Library Branch

Los Banos Library Branch

Los Banos-Mercy Springs Church Of Nazarene

Merced Civic Center

Merced Library Branch

Santa Nella Library Branch

Sneling Library Branch

Winton Library Branch

KINGS COUNTY

Armona Branch Library 233 E. Kings Street 559-583-5005

Armona Senior Center 10953 14th Avenue 559-852-4615

Avenal Police Department 317 Alpine Street 559-386-4444

Corcoran Branch Library 1001-A Chittenden Ave 559-992-3314

Corcoran Depot 1099 Otis Avenue 559-992-2177

Recreation Association of Corcoran 900 Dairy Avenue 559-992-5171

Hanford Branch Library 401 N. Douty Street 559-582-0261

Hanford Kings Gospel Mission 801 West 7th Street 559 415-6700

Lemoore Branch Library 457 C Street 559-924-2188

Stratford Branch Library 20300 Main Street 559-947-3003

LIVINGSTON

LOS BANOS

VISALIA