List of cooling centers as extreme heat hits Central California

9 minutes ago
If you find the Valley's triple-digit days unbearable, there are special cooling centers open in multiple cities where you can go to find some relief.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Triple-digit temperature days have hit Central California, and not everyone has access to air-conditioning to escape the extreme heat.

That's why authorities in many Valley cities and counties have opened designated cooling centers for the public.

The centers are meant to provide relief to residents in need an escape from the Valley's scorching summer.

Here is a list of locations that have been announced.

CITY OF FRESNO

  • Ted C. Wills Community Center, 770 N. San Pablo
  • Frank H. Ball Neighborhood Center, 760 Mayor
  • Mosqueda Community Center, 4670 E. Butler
  • Pinedale Community Center, 7170 N. San Pablo
  • Romain Neighborhood Park, 745 N. First

    • Click here for more information about Fresno's cooling centers.

    The city's FAX bus system will provide free transportation along normal routes to and from cooling center sites when the centers are open. To ride free, residents must indicate they are traveling to a cooling center.'

    Right now, cooling centers only open when the weather is forecasted to hit 105 degrees.

    Under a new proposal, they would open any time there's triple digits or when the weather is over 95 degrees for two consecutive days.

    CITY OF MADERA

    Pan American Community Center

    703 Sherwood Way, Madera, CA 93638

    8:00am-8:00pm

    Click here for more information.

    MADERA COUNTY

    MERCED COUNTY

  • Atwater City Hall
  • Atwater Library Brand
  • Delhi Library Branch
  • Dos Palos City Hall
  • Dos Palos Police Dept.

  • Dos Palos Library Branch
  • Gustine Community Center
  • Hilmar Library Branch
  • Le Grand Library Branch
  • Livingston Police Dept.
  • Livingston Library Branch
  • Los Banos Library Branch
  • Los Banos-Mercy Springs Church Of Nazarene
  • Merced Civic Center
  • Merced Library Branch

  • Santa Nella Library Branch

  • Sneling Library Branch

  • Winton Library Branch

    • KINGS COUNTY

  • Armona Branch Library233 E. Kings Street559-583-5005
  • Armona Senior Center10953 14th Avenue559-852-4615
  • Avenal Police Department317 Alpine Street559-386-4444
  • Corcoran Branch Library1001-A Chittenden Ave559-992-3314
  • Corcoran Depot1099 Otis Avenue559-992-2177
  • Recreation Association of Corcoran900 Dairy Avenue559-992-5171
  • Hanford Branch Library401 N. Douty Street559-582-0261
  • Hanford Kings Gospel Mission801 West 7th Street559 415-6700
  • Lemoore Branch Library457 C Street559-924-2188
  • Stratford Branch Library20300 Main Street559-947-3003

    • LIVINGSTON

    LOS BANOS

    VISALIA

  • Transit Center425 E. Oak Ave10 am to 10 pm

