Corcoran to begin emergency raising of levee to protect city from flooding

CORCORAN, Calif. (KFSN) -- The city of Corcoran announced it will begin the emergency raising of the Corcoran Levee to protect the city from flooding.

It's a joint effort with the Cross Creek Flood Control District.

Officials say the levee offers protection from converging waters from the Kings River, Cross Creek, Tule River and Kern River systems.

Right now, the risk of flooding is low.

But with summer approaching and snowmelt from the Sierra Nevada converging with Tulare Lake, the threat of flooding will increase.

Officials say construction to raise the Corcoran Levee needs to begin immediately.

The city says it's also seeking state and federal support to protect the community.