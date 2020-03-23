Garth Brooks to livestream concert tonight and he's taking requests

In an event Brooks has dubbed #StudioG, Brooks and Yearwood will play fans' requests on Facebook Live.
All you have to do is tweet your song requests using #GarthRequestLive.
"Let's let music connect us during this disconnected time! It's house cleaning ALL NIGHT LONG!!!" Brooks wrote.
The acoustic online concert starts at 6 p.m. CT.
Monday night at 7pm ET the Queen and I are playing your requests during #StudioG! Tweet your song requests with #GarthRequestLive and let’s let music connect us during this disconnected time! It’s house cleaning ALL NIGHT LONG!!! love, g— Garth Brooks (@garthbrooks) March 20, 2020