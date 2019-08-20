u.s. & world

French couple could face jail time for taking sand from Sardinia beach

This undated stock photo shows a beach in Cala Mariolu on the island of Sardinia. (Gabriele Maltinti/Shutterstock)

ROME -- A French couple faces up to six years in jail for taking around 40 kg of white sand from a beach on the Italian island of Sardinia.

Italian finance police said Tuesday they discovered the sand from a Chia beach stashed in 14 plastic bottles in the couple's SUV during a check as it boarded a ferry Aug. 15 from Sardinia to France.

The couple told police they didn't know it was against the law to take the island's famed sand, which is protected as a public good. If found guilty, they face one to six years in jail for aggravated theft.

It's not clear when a trial may be held.

Italian finance police say the sand theft was one of the bigger revealed during a recent crackdown.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
beachestheftitalyu.s. & worldeurope
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
U.S. & WORLD
US airlines expect record crowds over Labor Day weekend
Elton John slams criticism of Harry, Meghan over private jet use
Hearing held on Chicago's lawsuit against Jussie Smollett
Police kill armed man who held bus hostage in Brazil
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Memorial to be held for CHP officer killed on duty in Riverside: LIVE
Video: Garden Grove students give Nazi salute, sing Nazi song
Civil rights activist among several arrested during protest in Fresno
Wildfire acreage way down in California this year, so far
Chicago witness targeted by El Chapo cartel hustled to secure location
Police: Fake cop busted pulling over real detectives
'They're going to pay': Family heartbroken after 9-year-old's death
Show More
2 dead, several others injured in Madera County crash
START HERE: Fallen CHP officer remembered, Jussie Smollett back in court
Brother of DUI driver speaks about couple's relationship prior to deadly crash
Residents get first look at destruction caused by 3-alarm apartment fire
Fresno police investigating two 7-Eleven robberies hours apart
More TOP STORIES News