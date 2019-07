Court documents reveal driver in fatal Selma crash was not drunk

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The man arrested for drunk driving after a crash that killed an 8-year-old boy near Selma was not drunk, according to court documents.Witnesses say Karmjit Singh was going more than 100 miles per hour and ran a stop sign when he hit and killed Maverick Martzen and injured the boy's parents.Singh was on probation for a 2016 DUI in Tulare County, so causing death in another DUI would automatically lead to a murder charge.But court documents filed by prosecutors show he had a blood alcohol content of .017 an hour after the crash, which is far below the threshold for drunk driving.Prosecutors did charge him with murder , but legal analysts say it'll be a much tougher case to win without evidence Singh was drunk.