Court documents reveal new details from witnesses in death of Clovis Unified vice principal

Action News has uncovered new details from the investigation into the hit-and-run crash killing popular Clovis Unified vice principal Gavin Gladding that led to the arrest of 18-year old Rogelio Alvarez and two people accused of helping him try to cover up the crime.Search warrants reveal CHP investigators talked to three witnesses who were running behind Gladding on the shoulder of the southbound side of Friant Road.They all saw a dark-colored pickup drive off the road onto the shoulder and hit Gladding, throwing him onto the ground. They said the pickup truck spun out of control on Friant and ended up facing north on the northbound side of the road.The witnesses said the truck flipped a U-turn and drove away headed south again.Investigators found a broken driver's side mirror at the scene of the crash and traced it back to a 2005-2007 model General Motors truck. Based on the witness descriptions, officers started focusing on 2005-2007 model GMC Sierra or Chevy Silverado trucks.Fresno police helped the CHP follow the suspect's pickup truck with surveillance video from several intersections. They saw the truck with a broken side mirror and windshield as it drove down Friant, and they saw it on Sky Harbor and Millerton before the collision.Alvarez turned himself in five days after the crash as investigators closed in on him. They seized his parents' dark blue Chevy Silverado and found a dented right front fender, a large dent on the passenger side door, and dents on the window frame.They say there was broken glass inside the truck, and they spotted suction cup imprints on what appeared to be a new windshield. Investigators also believe someone replaced both side view mirrors.They arrested Alvarez when he turned himself in. A week later, they arrested Jakeline Lopez, who they say was the passenger, and Moises Guerrero, who they say helped try to fix the truck and cover up the crime.All three of them are out of jail on bond. Alvarez pleaded not guilty to the charges against him. Prosecutors have not yet charged Lopez or Guerrero.