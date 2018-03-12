Court: Grandson can have body of Charles Manson

(California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation via AP, File)

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. --
A grandson of cult leader Charles Manson has won the bizarre California court battle for the killer's corpse.

A Kern County Superior Court commissioner ruled Monday that Jason Freeman of Florida can collect the remains of Manson from the morgue in Bakersfield.

Manson's body has been on ice since he died in November in a Bakersfield hospital. He had been serving a life prison sentence for orchestrating the 1969 killings of pregnant actress Sharon Tate and eight others.

The fight for Manson's remains was waged between Freeman, a man who claims he was fathered by Manson before his followers carried out the heinous slayings, and a pen pal who collects so-called Manson memorabilia.

The dispute over the body foreshadows a similar fight over his estate in a Los Angeles courtroom.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
charles manson
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Charles Manson's grandson argues for right to his remains
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News