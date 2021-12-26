Visalia baker spreads holiday cheer with sweet deliveries

Courtney Passmore is satisfying those with a holiday sweet tooth. For the past three days, she's gone door to door, delivering a holiday box filled with goodies.
She owns Courtney's Confectionery in Visalia, but her customers go beyond that.
"I've been really busy," said Passmore. "I've covered everything from Visalia to Strathmore to Kings County. My last delivery was today to Fresno."
The holiday box includes cookies, cream cheese bars and everything in between.
She said it's her way of making her customers' holiday a little extra sweet.
"My favorite part about making deliveries is when I get to ring the doorbell and hear the little dogs barking, and having my customer come and greet me," Passmore said. "They're all so excited to see what they got."
Customer deliveries weren't always part of Courtney's business, as she had initially hoped to create dessert displays for large events.
Then the pandemic hit, just weeks after she opened, so she had to get creative.
"So I have my online business, courtneysconfectionery.com, where you can go on and order anything you like to be delivered to your door or you can pick it up for free," she explained.
Courtney's Confectionery continues to grow, with several repeat customers. Now, she's hoping to one day expand and open a food truck, so she can satisfy the sweet tooth of even more people.
