Limo services, local DJs hit by COVID-19 cancellations

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The music has stopped for those who make their living by helping others have a good time.DJErb moonlights is one of the Valley's premier club DJ. But now that the dance floors are empty, so is his wallet.It's not just DJs impacted.With weddings, birthdays, and other special occasions canceled, the businesses who drive the crowds to the party in style are also feeling the loss.Nick Cooper owns VIP Transportation. Every month the pandemic continues, he's forced to make difficult decisions.To date, he's had to sell five luxury cars and buses.These limos and party buses are parked for now, but the pricey monthly payments still need to go out. Spring and summer are usually the busiest times of the year and it came and went with fancy cars collecting dust."We do corporate and leisure events. So we missed out on prom season, graduation season, wedding season, summer travel," says Nick Cooper with VIP Transportation."We're down between 92 to 94% total in the business since March."To fill his time and keep his spirits up, DJErb has been asking fans to join him on Twitch. It's live and a way to still connect through music. Fans can leave a tip if they want, but it's nowhere near the same as in person."It helps a little bit. We don't expect to make millions or what we were making but a little something is better than nothing at this point," he says.