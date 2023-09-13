Experts encourage boosters as COVID-19 detected in Madera County's waste water

Medical experts are issuing a warning as they start to see a rise in COVID-19 numbers.

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Medical experts in Central California are testing wastewater and have seen a rise in COVID-19 cases.

On Wednesday, the California Department of Public Health encouraged all California residents to vaccinate.

Pharmacy retailer CVS also announced its plan to offer COVID-19 booster shots in its stores.

Madera County Public Health Officer Simon Paul says it's important to stay vigilant.

"The variants have changed. There's a new booster that's better for preventing COVID, and every year, there's been a lot of flu and RSV. So, getting vaccinated for all of those really makes sense," said Paul.

The Madera County Public Health Department says they saw a peak in COVID-19 levels in wastewater at the end of August.

Since then, numbers have dropped.

Even with numbers up and down, health officials have a challenge ahead.

Many of those who Acton News spoke with Wednesday say they won't get boosted.

"I think you need to let your immune system take over and take care of yourself," said Norma Barnett, a Valley resident.

There are several open spots for COVID-19 vaccine appointments starting this Saturday for CVS locations in Madera, Merced, and Fresno.

