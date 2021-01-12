California COVID-19 vaccine tracker: How the state is doing, when you can get a coronavirus vaccine

By Alix Martichoux

Having trouble loading the tracker above? Click here to open it in a new window.
Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 vaccination 'mega site' to open at Fresno Fairgrounds
Sierra Unified school trustee facing calls for removal after Capitol incident
Part of Hwy 41 closed in Fresno County; detours in place
WATCH TODAY: CA health sec. updates stay-at-home orders
Law enforcement preparing for possible armed protest at CA Capitol
FBI, US attorney update on Capitol siege charges: WATCH LIVE
Businesses, banks cut ties with Trump for promoting violence
Show More
US asking states to vaccinate everyone over 65
Valley firefighters could be trained to administer COVID-19 vaccine
US averages more than 3K COVID-19 deaths a day for past week
2 Capitol Police officers suspended after attack
1 killed in crash on Highway 180 in Fresno County
More TOP STORIES News