COVID-19 vaccine

Many COVID-19 vaccine side effects caused by placebo effect: Study

Side effects are less common than people think, experts say.
By Dr. Aubrie Ford
EMBED <>More Videos

Why some are experiencing side effects after 2nd vaccine shot

Many continue to worry about experiencing side effects from vaccines -- especially the COVID-19 vaccines -- but new data from a comprehensive meta-analysis suggests there is little to fear.

The study from Beth Isreal Deaconess Medical Center found that a large number of side effects reported by patients after receiving their shot can be attributed to the placebo effect.

Researchers examined 12 vaccine safety trials, involving thousands of people, and compared rates of side effects reported between those who received a placebo shot and those who received a real shot. They found that after the first shot, two-thirds of people experienced side effects like headache and fatigue, which the researchers said were attributable to the placebo effect. Shockingly, nearly a quarter of the people -- some who received the placebo shot -- experienced side effects like a sore arm, also attributable to the placebo effect.

What is the placebo effect?


The placebo effect occurs when people anticipate a medical treatment will have certain effects, so much so that they perceive the outcomes they were expecting after the treatment.

It is a well-known phenomenon among scientists and is important to investigate when developing vaccines and medicines, according to Dr. William Schaffner, professor of preventive medicine and infectious disease at Vanderbilt University.

"After the injection, people are more aware now that they think they might have gotten a vaccine. They're more likely to tell their doctor about things," Schaffner said. "Never underestimate the power of the human mind."

SEE ALSO: Here's what Supreme Court's decision on vaccine mandate means for employees and employers
EMBED More News Videos

Villanova University law professor Ann Juliano explains what Thursday's Supreme Court's decision on vaccine mandates means for you.



Experts say the placebo effect is a powerful example of the connection between our minds, bodies and circumstances.

In the study, the amount of side effects attributable to the placebo effect decreased to about half after the people studied received a second shot. Frequency of side effects was lower among placebo recipients after the second shot, while the opposite was true for vaccine recipients. This helps reinforce the placebo effect phenomenon, experts said.
Researchers noted one caveat is that the studies examined included different phases of clinical trials, and results were not standardized throughout.

Experts address vaccine hesitancy



With the omicron surge still straining hospitals across America, addressing vaccine hesitancy remains a crucial discussion.

Experts interviewed by ABC News said that if more people knew that experiencing side effects from the COVID-19 vaccines is not as common as they think, more people may be encouraged to get vaccinated.

"When people are armed with information, they are better suited to identify and manage their symptoms," Dr. Simone Wildes, infectious disease physician at South Shore Health, said. "This might also help those who are reluctant to get vaccinated."

Aubrie Ford, D.O. is an emergency medicine resident at Northwell Health in New York and a contributor to the ABC News Medical Unit.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscoronaviruscovid 19 vaccineu.s. & worldstudyclinical trials
Copyright © 2022 ABC News Internet Ventures.
COVID-19 VACCINE
CA proposal would let older kids get vaccines without parents' consent
US confirmed 1st COVID case 2 years ago today
Only one monoclonal antibody treatment is effective, NIH says
Austria's parliament approves COVID vaccine mandate for adults
TOP STORIES
Foggy Day School Schedules, Fog Tracker from ABC30
CHP: 1 in critical condition after being hit by car in central Fresno
CA proposal would let older kids get vaccines without parents' consent
Fresno man accused of killing dog pleads not guilty
Kamala Harris to discuss wildfire recovery efforts during SoCal visit
Multiple people displaced after house fire in SE Fresno
Parlier police searching for missing 16-year-old girl
Show More
California water districts will get more supply than planned
US confirmed 1st COVID case 2 years ago today
Video shows catalytic converter theft in Fresno in less than 2 minutes
Valley hospital beds continue to fill with COVID patients
US, Russia far apart on Ukraine crisis as top diplomats meet
More TOP STORIES News