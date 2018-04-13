Crackdown on distracted driving as California marks 10 years since hands-free driving became law

It has been ten years since hands-free driving became the law.While the number of drivers who still use their phone behind the wheel has gone down, plenty of people still do it.So today Action News went on a ride along with Clovis Police Officer Anthony Puente to find distracted drivers."When you're driving on the road you're not the only one, you got tons of people in cars and pedestrians and bicyclists, if you could put the phone down you're making it safe for everyone."April is "Distracted Driving Awareness Month."Officer Puente with says there's no call worth taking a backseat to your focus while behind the wheel -- and he's heard all the excuses."I'm on the phone with my boyfriend, I'm on the phone with my girlfriend, talking to my mom, just different things you can handle, answer them real quick."This Friday the 13th proved to be unlucky for a handful of motorists including Kayla Beaston."I had it on speaker and I was holding it. I didn't know that counted as well."Kayla can expect to receive a nearly $200 fine for using her phone while driving."I'm glad they're enforcing it, cause distracted driving can lead to accidents and a lot of fatalities. I definitely think it's good."Officer Puente says the law is working, but more enforcement is needed."People are using their cell phones less, but people are still using them. We have to bring it to their attention to stop."