Crash left FAX bus balanced precariously on canal bank

Three people were taken to the hospital after a big rig and a FAX bus collided on Maple Avenue at North Avenue south of Fresno. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Three people were taken to the hospital after a big rig and a Fresno Area Express (FAX) transit bus collided on Maple Avenue at North Avenue south of Fresno.

Authorities say the bus was traveling southbound on Maple Avenue along FAX Route 41 to Malaga when the driver turned left onto eastbound North Avenue.

The California Highway Patrol says as the transit bus drove into the intersection, a big rig, also traveling eastbound on North Avenue, crashed into the back of the bus.

The impact of that crash sent the bus into a power pole and over a canal bank, leaving the bus with the driver's side front wheel hanging over the edge.


PG&E says the power pole was immediately de-energized after it was knocked down.

But the company says that's not always the case. Spokesperson Denny Boyles cautions drivers to stay put if wires fall on their vehicle.

"It is really important to stay in the car if you can and wait for first responders. Don't touch any metal, just stay, and you will be safe."

Authorities tell us five passengers were on board the FAX bus at the time of the crash and three were taken to the hospital. Their injuries are unknown at this time.

We have also learned one of those passengers was in a motorized wheelchair.

Both the FAX bus driver and the big rig driver were uninjured.

The City of Fresno, which operates the FAX bus service, is waiting on more details from the investigation before commenting on the crash.
