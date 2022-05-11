Crave Cookie preparing to open Clovis location this weekend

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- A popular Valley cookie shop is coming to Clovis.Crave Cookie is opening a second location at the Peacock Market shopping center along Tollhouse Road this weekend."We're excited that we've revamped the area and revamped the place. People are saying it's the best it's ever looked in years," said owner Shandi Scrivner.Founded in 2018, Scrivner says her cookie business exploded during the pandemic as people stayed indoors and turned to food delivery services.The first location opened in Fresno's Marketplace at El Paseo.This new spot will serve as the company's main baking headquarters, filling thousands of daily orders for local and nationwide shipments and of course, plenty of space for those who pull up looking to satisfy their sweet tooth."Here, we will have curbside pickup, we'll have a drive-up so you don't have to get out of your car to get cookies. You can come in, you can sit in to eat, you can sit outside to eat. There's going to be fresh milk from Rosa's, we'll have Kuppa Joy coffee, so you can really do everything here."Chocolate chip remains the top choice here while customers can choose from a steady rotation of other popular flavors.And if gourmet cookies with a slight outter crisp and gooey center aren't your thing, the Clovis shop will also offer other baked goods."We'll have churros and cinnamon roll bites, so we're going to have those every Saturday."What makes this location so special is you can go inside and grab a cookie or two, along with an iced coffee or soda and come out to their patio day or night.