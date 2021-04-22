fraud

Fresno business owner, 'Crazy Bernie,' accused of stealing $23,000 in MediCal benefits

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Fresno business owner is accused of taking thousands of dollars in taxpayer money after reporting false earnings for several years.

The Fresno County District Attorney's Office filed five felony charges against Bernard "Crazy Bernie" Siomiak, who owned the now closed Crazy Bernie's furniture store, and Tammy Vestal of Fresno on Thursday.



The district attorney says Siomiak and Vestal underreported their earnings on documents for MediCal and Covered California. The two were given $23,000 in benefits which they did not qualify for.

The district attorney's office filed charges against Siomiak and Vestal for felony theft, perjury, making a false statement to obtain aid, making a false declaration to claim aid and filing a fraudulent claim.

Both Siomiak and Vestal could face nearly five years in prison if convicted.

