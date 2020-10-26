Creek Fire: Halloween fun in Auberry to help those impacted by flames

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Mountain Strong community found a way to come together for some spooky fun in Auberry Saturday afternoon.Hayrides, bounce houses, cotton candy and more were all there to fundraise for Creek Fire relief.Last week, we told you about 9-year-old Arna Chalasani, who raised money for the kids impacted by the fire.Saturday, she was able to pass out her Halloween treats to children and even dressed up herself.Families and kids enjoyed pumpkin painting and trunk or treating ahead of Halloween.