Creek Fire 100% contained after nearly 4 months

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Sierra National Forest has declared the Creek Fire 100% contained.Officials say the recent change in weather conditions - a winter storm sweeping across the Central Valley - finally managed to push it to full containment.The wildfire started September 4th in Big Creek and quickly grew consuming 379,895 acres, making it the single largest fire in California history.It roared through Fresno and Madera County neighborhoods and damaged nearly a thousand structures and caused 30,000 residents of Fresno County and 15,000 residents of Madera County to evacuate.In its path, the Creek Fire left behind smoldering ashes, charred remains of houses, and countless burned trees and hillsides.The fast-moving flames even trapped dozens in the Sierra National Forest. Rescue choppers, flying into thick smoke with night-vision technology, saved them.The area burned by the Creek Fire in the Sierra National Forest remains closed due to what the forest called 'hazard trees' along roadways, trails and in developed recreational areas can pose a risk to public safety.Forest officials say falling trees and large limbs pose a danger to people.