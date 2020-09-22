Creek Fire

Downtown Fresno restaurant finds new purpose serving fire evacuees

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Joe's Steakhouse and Grill in Downtown Fresno has found a new purpose during the pandemic: helping those affected by the Creek Fire.

"We knew we had the restaurant available, we opened up our kitchen as a production kitchen to try to pump out as much food as possible to send up to the first responders. Now we're starting to focus on taking care of the evacuees as the fire is starting to get more containment," said Jackie Anaya, Joe's Steakhouse & Grill Owner.

Anaya's business was shut down due to COVID-19, but she's found a way to give back by becoming a donation center.

Others businesses like Haron Jaguar and Fresno Acura and a partnership with philanthropy pinc has taken them to new donation levels.

RELATED: Creek Fire: Here's how you can help people, first responders impacted by massive wildfire

"They were taking donations and I was like, 'This is the perfect girl power opportunity. Let's all try to get together and make a bigger impact.' I think we've done a pretty good job," said Hilary Haron, Haron Jaguar & PINC Fresno President.

The room at Joe's Steakhouse holds a fraction of donations that filled the room a few days ago.

At Fresno Acura, they've been accepting donations by the truckload for humans and animals.

"I didn't know that we would ever accept hay at Fresno Acura, but we've had bales of hay. So it's been a unique experience, and can't be more grateful for our team," said Ellena Woodhams, Fresno Acura employee.
Together, they've helped serve more than 5,000 meals to first responders, like the National Guard crew members who rescued people from Mammoth Pool Reservoir.

They're also sending grocery boxes, snack bags and even activity bags for kids to hotels and to first responders.

Jackie and her family had a cabin in the Pine Ridge are and lost it to the flames.

"Most of our neighbors in that community are full-time residents up there, so we're focused on helping them that don't have a roof over their head to go home to. We are fortunate enough that we still have that." Anaya said.

Showing gratitude even during difficult times.

You can drop off non perishable food and other items here at Joe's Steak house. They will be open Saturday September 26th from 10-2. They say they'll continue to serve the community for as long as is needed.

Click here for the latest stories, videos from the Creek Fire.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
creek firerestaurantfirst responder friday
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CREEK FIRE
Creek Fire: 278,368 acres burned with 27% containment
Newsom gives update on EDD's 2-week reset
Craft beer sales go to supporting those affected by Creek Fire
Creek Fire: Community shows appreciation for firefighters
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
SQF Complex Fire: 137,508 acres burned, 18% contained
Creek Fire: 278,368 acres burned with 27% containment
Fresno Police searching for gunman after shooting at Fashion Fair Mall
Newsom gives update on EDD's 2-week reset
600K Californians wait for EDD benefits amid backlog, report finds
Man crashes on Highway 99 in Fresno after being shot
CDC abruptly removes new guidance on coronavirus airborne transmission
Show More
Central California coronavirus cases
Bullets hit cars in front of Clovis home, police say
Creek Fire: Community shows appreciation for firefighters
Restaurant opening in northeast Fresno hiring new employees
Armed suspect shot by police in east central Fresno identified
More TOP STORIES News