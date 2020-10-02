Creek Fire

Firefighters battling Creek Fire find Halloween surprise while in Auberry

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A skeleton may typically be a spooky sight, but for firefighters battling the Creek Fire, the Halloween decoration kept them smiling instead.

Kathy Reiring has seen the impact fire crews have had on her community first hand. She was an employee at Cressman's store and lives in Auberry.

She watched as her neighbor's homes and her workplace burned to the ground.

Reiring set up a camera outside her home with Scuttles the Skeleton. Her cameras captured firefighters, posing for photos with the skeleton outside of her home.

"We did it hoping to make their day and brighten their day, you know. They are far away from home and just put a smile on their face, and I feel like we've done that, and at the same time, they put a smile on our face," she said.

One of the firefighters even gave Scuttles the shirt off his back replacing his Pine Ridge Fire Department shirt with one of their own.

Click here for the latest stories, videos from the Creek Fire.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyauberryhalloweensocietycreek firefirefighters
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CREEK FIRE
Creek Fire: 311,703 acres burned, 45% contained
Creek Fire: 309,796 acres burned, 5 more fighters injured
Local leaders answer Creek Fire recovery questions at community meeting
Change air filters in your car, home to protect from smoke
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Stabbing suspect shot by Fresno police officer dies from injuries, deputy chief says
President Trump, first lady test positive for COVID-19
Man found shot to death in central Fresno, police investigating
Family remembers 14-year-old killed in Los Banos rollover crash
Creek Fire: 311,703 acres burned, 45% contained
Man hit, killed by car in Fresno County, CHP says
Video captures woman's happy dance after acing job interview
Show More
SQF Complex Fire: 153,226 acres burned, 61% contained
Merced detectives hoping new tech can crack 2006 double murder
Joe Biden, wife get test results in wake of Trump diagnosis
Central California coronavirus cases
Fresno police auditor finds unreasonable force
More TOP STORIES News