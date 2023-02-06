Crimson & Cream Gala highlights new community program for foster kids

The Crimson & Cream gala was hosted in Downtown Fresno this past weekend and highlighted a new community program that enhances engagement with foster youth.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- In honor of Black History Month, the Crimson and Cream Gala was hosted in Downtown Fresno this past weekend.

The San Joaquin Valley Alumni Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority hosted the event at the Doubletree by Hilton on Venture Street.

The Gala highlighted a new community program they started this year, the Pearls and Gents of Excellence.

The program aims to enhance engagement with the foster youth community and cultural development.

Several scholarships were awarded to young leaders; many participated in financial workshops and college and career programs.

Our very own Brittany Jacob served as MC for the event.