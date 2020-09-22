Pets & Animals

Crocodile scares group of tourists posing for photo

A couple of tourists got a fright during a friendly prank while on a safari visit.

Staff at the Top End Safari Camp in Australia had some fun with recent visitors who thought they were posing for a photo in front of a motionless crocodile.

According to one of the workers at the safari, most animals are quite gentle, which is why they allow people to pose for photos.

But this time, the only thing that went "snap" was the crocodile behind a group of girls.

A video of the prank shows the worker pretending to ready the group for their picture in front of a three-legged crocodile named Tripod. Behind the group, another member of staff throws some meat towards the croc, causing its jaws to snap shut, and give the guests a fright.

At that, the group of girls went up and running!

SEE ALSO:

Texas deputy constables help wrangle huge gator near Summerwood

Police discover six foot crocodile in man's basement
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsprankcrocodileanimalsfeel good
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
SQF Complex Fire: 137,508 acres burned, 18% contained
Creek Fire: 278,368 acres burned with 27% containment
Fresno Police searching for gunman after shooting at Fashion Fair Mall
Newsom gives update on EDD's 2-week reset
600K Californians wait for EDD benefits amid backlog, report finds
Man crashes on Highway 99 in Fresno after being shot
CDC abruptly removes new guidance on coronavirus airborne transmission
Show More
Central California coronavirus cases
Bullets hit cars in front of Clovis home, police say
Downtown Fresno restaurant finds new purpose serving fire evacuees
Creek Fire: Community shows appreciation for firefighters
Restaurant opening in northeast Fresno hiring new employees
More TOP STORIES News