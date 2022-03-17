charges dismissed

DA drops manslaughter charges against man accused in deadly Fresno Tower District tattoo shooting

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Tower District tattoo shop killer not guilty of murder

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Editor's Note: The video above is from a previous broadcast and will be updated.

The Fresno County District Attorney's Office has dropped all remaining charges against Cruz Hinojosa after a jury found him not guilty of murdering his boss at Fresh Ink in Fresno's Tower District in 2018.

Hinojosa said he killed his boss, Pisa Xayapheth, and Jesse "Chuy" Hernandez in self-defense during the trial. He left town afterward, but he turned himself in to police in Pismo the next day.

In February, jurors concluded that Hinojosa did not murder Xayapheth or Hernandez but they were hung n a 9-3 vote about whether the shooting was manslaughter.



The jury was also hung on whether Hinojosa committed attempted manslaughter by shooting at a woman who walked into the shop.

Prosecutors decided not to pursue a re-trial for the hung manslaughter charges.

Action News was there as Hinojosa walked out of jail Thursday morning.



Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresnofresno tower districtmurdercourt casecharges dismissed
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHARGES DISMISSED
Charges against Livingston officer accused of false report dismissed
Sex abuse charges dismissed against former Coalinga officer
Charges dropped for officers seen shoving 75-year-old protester
No 7th trial for Mississippi man freed from prison in 2019
TOP STORIES
Group of Trails End Mobile Home Park residents hopes to purchase park
30-year-old woman shot and killed in Porterville
California lawmakers to propose $400 gas rebate
Valley performer speaks out after being shot multiple times
Ukrainian infant denied flight to CA over travel documents
1 hospitalized after fire in Merced County
Airfares are going up. Blame full planes, not fuel prices
Show More
Visalia home damaged by large fire
Hundreds feared trapped in Ukraine theater hit by airstrike
Disabled Californians call on Newsom to reinstate mask mandate
Multiple arrests made during FCSO 'Gold Star Operation'
Fresno Pacific's off-campus pride club calls for campus inclusion
More TOP STORIES News