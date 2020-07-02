Man says he was hit, kicked by security guard outside northwest Fresno restaurant: Video

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A local man's good time with friends at a northwest Fresno restaurant ended in a violent brawl.Jesus Bautista said he was leaving Culichi Town on West Shaw Avenue when two security guards, who thought he was trying to leave without paying his bill, wrestled him to the ground.Bautista said he tried to explain he didn't order anything. He said then one of the security guards kicked him. Video of the altercation was captured by other customers."And his partner, he just kept ignoring me. He didn't even care," Bautista said. "He looked mad. He just kept hitting me and kicking me. They didn't listen to me or nothing."Bautista's friend eventually emerged from the restaurant with a receipt, and the security guards let him go.Bautista's attorney now plans to sue Culichi Town and A&O Security.The restaurant's management claims a security guard had been assaulted inside the business and believed the group Bautista was with was not going to pay their tab.Culichi Town also said they're sorry about the incident and that the security company has fired one of the guards involved.