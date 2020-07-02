Society

Man says he was hit, kicked by security guard outside northwest Fresno restaurant: Video

A local man's good time with friends at a northwest Fresno restaurant ended in a violent brawl.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A local man's good time with friends at a northwest Fresno restaurant ended in a violent brawl.

Jesus Bautista said he was leaving Culichi Town on West Shaw Avenue when two security guards, who thought he was trying to leave without paying his bill, wrestled him to the ground.

Bautista said he tried to explain he didn't order anything. He said then one of the security guards kicked him. Video of the altercation was captured by other customers.

"And his partner, he just kept ignoring me. He didn't even care," Bautista said. "He looked mad. He just kept hitting me and kicking me. They didn't listen to me or nothing."

Bautista's friend eventually emerged from the restaurant with a receipt, and the security guards let him go.

Bautista's attorney now plans to sue Culichi Town and A&O Security.

The restaurant's management claims a security guard had been assaulted inside the business and believed the group Bautista was with was not going to pay their tab.

Culichi Town also said they're sorry about the incident and that the security company has fired one of the guards involved.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyassaultbrawllawsuitrestaurant
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno restaurants trying to survive after being forced to shut down indoor seating again
Some businesses, indoor dining must close in 4 Central CA counties
Optimism turns to frustration as Fresno's indoor entertainment venues prepare to close again
US sees new daily COVID-19 case record
Central California coronavirus cases
How hospitals are adapting as coronavirus surge reaches Central Valley
Alleged Epstein facilitator Ghislaine Maxwell taken into custody
Show More
In Porterville, hospital close to next phase of COVID surge plan and state surge site reactivated
Fresno police searching for car involved in fatal hit-and-run crash
US adds 4.8 million jobs as unemployment falls to 11.1%
Fresno families hit by COVID could receive $3k in aid for housing payments
Fresno businesses fear going out of business if California is shut down again
More TOP STORIES News