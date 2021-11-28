cyber monday

Cyber Monday 2021: From Walmart to Best Buy - deals for holiday shopping

EMBED <>More Videos

What sold on Black Friday, what's ahead for Cyber Monday

Ready or not to deck the halls, holiday shoppers should bookmark these deals for Cyber Monday 2021. The second-biggest discount day of 2021 falls on the Monday after Thanksgiving, but many major retailers announced early-bird sales for customers looking to cross off items on their wish lists.

The spread-out savings opportunities don't mean shoppers should wait to shop in anticipation of better deals to come -- amid supply chain complications due to the pandemic, this season's most in-demand items could sell out quickly.

"My number one tip: Shop now," said Sheri Lambert, assistant professor of marketing at Temple University in Philadelphia. "Order that special gift for that special someone today. And even then, anticipate and expect the worst - but hope for the best."

Hulu


Get the Hulu (ad-supported) plan for 99 cents a month for 12 months. Deal ends 11/29. Terms apply.*

Walmart


Like last year, Walmart will spread out its savings to multiple events in November to offer customers the best prices of the season on the must-have gifts topping everyone's holiday shopping lists. Each savings event will begin online at Walmart.com and continue with the same deals in Walmart stores.
Walmart Store Locations

EMBED More News Videos

Consumers spent more on Black Friday, and retailers are optimistic for the 2021 holiday season.



Best Buy


The Cyber Monday 2021 sale at Best Buy is November 29, 2021. Even though the sale is called "Cyber Monday," at Best Buy, the sale begins earlier, on Saturday. Cyber Monday deals on big-ticket items like appliances, TVs, phones or gaming consoles are available online and in stores. Purchases made October 18, 2021, through January 2, 2022, have an extended return period through January 16, 2022, exclusions apply
Best Buy Store Locations

Target


Holiday Price Match Guarantee: Target purchases made between 10/10 and 12/24 will qualify for a price adjustment if the Target price goes down any time on or before 12/24. Some exclusions apply.
Target Store Locations

Kohl's


Kohl's Cyber Monday sale savings event kicks off 11/29.
Kohl's Store Location

Macy's


Shop all Cyber Monday specials online or in stores
Macy's Store Location

Bed Bath & Beyond



Some deals have already started.

Home Depot


Homedepot.com Cyber Monday deals begin Monday 11/29
Home Depot Store Locations

BJ's


Online Cyber sales start Thanksgiving. Early Bird Savings: available Nov. 4 - Nov. 29, 2021, while supplies last/Black Friday Savings: available Nov. 16 - Nov. 29, 2021, while supplies last/5-Day Deals: available Nov. 25 - Nov. 29, 2021, while supplies last/Cyber Week: begins Cyber Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, while supplies last

Dick's Sporting Goods


Offering Best Price Guarantee
Dick's Store Locations

More Cyber Monday Deals



Amazon
Amazon has already released some early-bird deals, as well as deals on Apple products.

LLBean
The clothing retailer even has an entire page dedicated to cautioning customers about longer shipping times and supply chain issues.

Chewy
The pet supply retailer has already sold out of some of its early Black Friday deals, but is still advertising sales on pet food, cat litter, and dog treats.
Vans
Find a Vans store

AT&T
Find an AT&T store
Big Lots
Find a Big Lots store

DSW
Find a DSW store

eBay

GameStop
Find a GameStop store

JCPenney
Find a JCPenney store

T-Mobile
Find a T-Mobile store

Verizon
Find a Verizon store

Zales
Find a Zales store

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Hulu and this ABC station.

*Offer for Hulu (ad-supported) plan only: $0.99/month for 12 months, then $6.99/month. Redeem by 11:59 PM PST on 11/29/21. Offer valid for new and eligible returning subscribers (who have not been Hulu subscribers in the past month) only. Not combinable with any free trial of the Hulu (ad-supported) plan or any other promotional offers or pricing; not redeemable via gift card. Any plan switch after redemption of this offer will result in forfeiture of the discount pricing.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
shoppingcyber mondayebaygift ideasapplecostcohome depotsaleshanukkahbusinessat&tchristmasdealsbest buyhometechnologywalmartconsumeramazonholidayverizonmacy'sretailblack fridaytarget
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CYBER MONDAY
Black Friday 2021 deals shopping guide
Cyber Monday 2020 deals shopping guide
Pandemic changes Black Friday shopping
Merry Clickmas! Black Friday online sales hit record $7.4B
TOP STORIES
Authorities identify 4 killed in plane crash near Visalia airport
Omicron updates: New US travel rules go into effect Monday
US to stage diplomatic boycott of Winter Olympics
21-year-old shot to death outside Stevinson bar
1 hospitalized following suspected DUI crash in Fresno
Ave 360 in Tulare County closed after semi crash
Part of Kaweah Health shut down, patients evacuated due to flooding
Show More
Better.com CEO fires 900 employees on Zoom call
Early reports on omicron variant encouraging, Fauci says
COVID vaccine mandate announced for NYC private-sector workers
Clovis police looking for 2 suspects who robbed ULTA Beauty store
1 arrested for Merced double murder
More TOP STORIES News