Business

Local bicycle stores seeing increase in demand

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Cyclists love to pick up the pace on the trails and streets. Many people around the Valley commute on bikes instead of cars.

"There's a sense of freedom and there's the wind across your face," says Paul Gong.

But many more riders have re-discovered the joy of riding a bike.

Places like Steven's Bicycles in Clovis have enjoyed a surprising surge in demand.

They've had trouble keeping bikes on the rack. Instead of the usual 200 bikes for sale, only 10 are available right now.

"People are coming in and they've bought all our inventory a few times, right," says Store Manager Devin Bovee. "Now we're at a position where it's going to be a little harder to get inventory."

Bikes are also tough to find at retailers like Target and Walmart.

Most of the bikes inside Steven's Bicycles were brought in by customers to be repaired because everything was sold out.

"We're seeing a lot of bikes coming out of sheds and garages," Bovee said. "Storage units and stuff of that sort, so it's great to see people back on their bikes who typically wouldn't ride a bike."

Bovee says he's never seen a sales spike like the one the industry is enjoying now.

The organization Eco-Counter reported the number of weekend cyclists on the West Coast was up 32% in just the past two weeks.

Cycling offers socially distant exercise as well as the chance to enjoy some family time.

"The more bicycles that there are visible, the more awareness there is to motorists," Gong said.

No one type of bike is being sold. People want everything from beach cruisers to mountain and road bikes, if they can find them in stock.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessfresnoclovisbusinessbike racebikes
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Suspect dead after officer-involved shooting in southeast Fresno, officials say
Dinuba woman mourns loss of her mother as family members contract COVID-19
Police identify 2 killed in Visalia head-on crash
Central California coronavirus cases
1 restaurant owner violates order, Fresno code enforcement takes back seat to state task force
21-year-old Pixley man shot to death outside his apartment
Firefighters put out fire near Fowler and Teague in Fresno County
Show More
Concrete mixer topples over on Hwy 99 off-ramp in Fresno
Madera County added to CA's monitoring list, indoor dining, bars must close
1 injured after car crashes into semi-truck in Fresno County, CHP says
Fresno Co. Board of Supervisors approves call for second hearing to change speed limits
Bitwise co-founder and CEO featured in Forbes magazine
More TOP STORIES News