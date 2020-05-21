Dad killed while video chatting and his son has been charged with murder

LONG ISLAND, New York -- Police arrested a man who allegedly killed his father as he was participating in a video chat.

The incident was reported around noon Thursday at home in Amityville.

Suffolk County police say the 72-year-old victim, Dwight Powers, was on a video chat with about 20 people when he was stabbed by his 32-year-old son.

Police say people on the video chat noticed the man fall and became concerned. Then they saw a naked person on the screen.

SEE ALSO: Inmate sentenced to death through popular Zoom app

One of the participants called police, but they didn't know where the victim lived. It took the other participants about 10-15 minutes to figure out his name and address.

By the time police responded to the scene, they say the son answered the door, slammed it on them and then jumped out the window.

He was caught about a mile away. He was later identified as Thomas Scully-Powers and was taken to Suffolk County Police headquarters.

Scully-Powers was charged with 2nd-degree murder. He was taken to a local hospital for minor injuries he suffered after he jumped out the window.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new yorklong island newscrimemurderhomicide investigationhomicidevideo camerafamilyu.s. & worldstabbingpolice
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno Co. officials give details on how businesses can open after new state approval
Fresno's shelter-in-place order to be lifted May 26
Central California coronavirus cases
Tulare County pastor accused of molesting several children
Here's what needs to happen to reopen CA schools
2 shot at Corcoran gas station, police say
Yosemite prepares for possible opening, but with no firm date set
Show More
Nearly 39M have sought US jobless aid since coronavirus hit
Police searching for suspects who robbed northeast Fresno Walgreens
Burglars strike beloved Tower District restaurant during COVID-19 closure
Not all students will return to class when California schools reopen, officials say
State threatens to pull millions of dollars in COVID-19 funding from Tulare County
More TOP STORIES News