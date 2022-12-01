Man accused of killing 9-month-old attacked in courtroom

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- The man accused in the murder of a North Valley infant was attacked during his appearance in a Merced courtroom Thursday.

A handcuffed suspect in an orange-striped jumpsuit was stopped by deputies as he rushed toward Daevon Motshwane.

The 18-year-old is accused of killing 9-month-old Darius King Gribsy in a drive-by shooting back on November 9th.

Family members of the 9-month-old told Action News they saw the other inmate walk up behind Motshwane and started punching him.

The mother of baby Darius, Monica Ayala said she had to walk out of the courtroom during the attack.

Action News has learned that the man who attacked Motshwane is 26-year-old James McRae, who was in court in connection with charges related to a stabbing murder.

Motshwane is charged with one count of murder and two counts of attempted murder with enhancements.

He was appointed a new defense attorney today and his hearing was continued.