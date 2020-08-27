society

17-year-old recycles bread tags to buy wheelchairs for kids in need

(Shutterstock)

Many people collect things as a hobby, but for some, it's a passion.

Danielle Rothchild of Indiana likes to collect bread tags. Now she's using her hobby to pay it forward.

She's working to help children who need wheelchairs, one bread tag at a time!

Danielle launched her non-profit, Danielle Cares for Chairs, three years ago. She recycles the tags, and she uses the money raised to buy wheelchairs to donate to kids in need.

So far, she has given away seven wheelchairs.

In just four years, she's collected 3.5 million bread tags. Many were donated by the thousands.

"I know, especially me, I've eaten a lot of bread over the quarantine," Rothchild said.

She's hoping to donate another chair by the end of the year virtually.

Children in need can sign up for a wheelchair at Rothchild's website, where she also receives donations.

You can find more information by contacting Danielle at daniellecaresforchairs@gmail.com.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyindianasocietygood news
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SOCIETY
Action News Morning Update
Girls thank firefighters battling CA wildfires with cards and cookies
Brides and grooms choose to say 'I do' with micro-weddings
Selma mural honors man and girl who drowned at Reedley Beach
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Louisiana teen among 4 killed by falling trees during Hurricane Laura
Merced police searching for missing at-risk 21-year-old woman
Man rescued after falling down waterfall in Sierra National Forest
Spring classes to remain mostly online for SCCCD
Central California coronavirus cases
Laura weakens to Tropical Storm with 70 mph winds
Hanford teacher arrested for having inappropriate conversations with girls
Show More
SQF Complex Fire crosses Kern River, scorches 20,769 acres
Coroner identifies woman found partially buried in Fresno Co. orchard
Domestic violence incidents more severe this summer
Lanna Coffee creates special blend to support Valley Children's Hospital
Kenosha protests remain peaceful on night 4
More TOP STORIES News