17-year-old recycles bread tags to buy wheelchairs for kids in need

Many people collect things as a hobby, but for some, it's a passion.Danielle Rothchild of Indiana likes to collect bread tags. Now she's using her hobby to pay it forward.She's working to help children who need wheelchairs, one bread tag at a time!Danielle launched her non-profit, Danielle Cares for Chairs, three years ago. She recycles the tags, and she uses the money raised to buy wheelchairs to donate to kids in need.So far, she has given away seven wheelchairs.In just four years, she's collected 3.5 million bread tags. Many were donated by the thousands."I know, especially me, I've eaten a lot of bread over the quarantine," Rothchild said.She's hoping to donate another chair by the end of the year virtually.Children in need can sign up for a wheelchair at Rothchild's website, where she also receives donations.You can find more information by contacting Danielle at daniellecaresforchairs@gmail.com.