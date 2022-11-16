Danjoy's Homemade Pasta can teach anyone to make perfect pasta

Roll up your sleeves and learn to make pasta from scratch with the Danjoy family.

HOUSTON, Texas -- With Danjoys Homemade Pasta you learn to make pasta the old-fashioned Italian way. Giancarlo Danjoy learned to make pasta from scratch from his father-in-law, who trained as a master chef in Alma, Italy.

Giancarlo and his wife, Reyna, started teaching pasta-making classes to small groups out of their home in 2018. They saw so much interest they opened their own professional kitchen space.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, they pivoted to donating meals for frontline workers. In the last year, they've seen a surge of people wanting to take the classes again.

"I think people, since COVID, are back in the kitchen, they're into making their own food now, experiencing that together as a family," said Reyna Danjoy. "So we're seeing a lot of families want to come to learn how to make pasta so they can go home and make it together as a family."

The company teaches for family events, birthday parties, date nights, and team-building classes. Danjoy's also hosts field trips and Girl Scout/Boy Scout troops.