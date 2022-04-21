Daryle Lamonica, Clovis High grad and former Oakland Raiders quarterback, dies at 80

Former Oakland Raiders QB and Clovis High grad Daryle Lamonica died at his home in Fresno this morning at the age of 80 per @FresnoSheriff



The cause of death is considered to be natural causes. — Alec Nolan (@AlecABC30) April 21, 2022

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno-area native and former Oakland Raiders quarterback Daryle Lamonica has died at the age of 80, the Fresno County Sheriff's Office confirmed on Thursday.Lamonica passed away at his Fresno home on Thursday morning.Known as the "mad bomber," Lomonica played for the Raiders for 12 years.He was a Clovis High School graduate, and the school named its Daryle Lamonica Stadium in his honor.Clovis High School released the following statement after the announcement of Lamonica's passing:Lamonica was drafted by the Buffalo Bills in 1963, where he played for four seasons as backup quarterback, earning the nickname "the Fireman."In 1967, he was traded to the Oakland Raiders where he would play for eight successful seasons. Known as the "mad bomber," Lamonica had a stunning record of winning 80 percent of games he started.He led his team to four straight division championships, and played in Super Bowl II.