Daryle Lamonica, Clovis High grad and former Oakland Raiders quarterback, dies at 80

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno-area native and former Oakland Raiders quarterback Daryle Lamonica has died at the age of 80, the Fresno County Sheriff's Office confirmed on Thursday.

Lamonica passed away at his Fresno home on Thursday morning.



Known as the "mad bomber," Lomonica played for the Raiders for 12 years.

He was a Clovis High School graduate, and the school named its Daryle Lamonica Stadium in his honor.

Clovis High School released the following statement after the announcement of Lamonica's passing:

"The Clovis Unified community lost an icon today with the passing of legendary athlete Daryle Lamonica, the namesake of Lamonica Stadium on the Clovis High School campus. Lamonica established a high standard of athletic excellence, performance and character for student athletes who followed his graduation from Clovis High School. In recognition of Lamonica's impact on local high school athletics, and his outstanding collegiate and professional career, Clovis High School's football stadium was named in his honor in 1974. Daryle Lamonica was also an inaugural honoree in both Clovis Unified's Athletic Hall of Fame in 2016, and in Clovis High School's Football Hall of Fame in 2018. His legacy is one that lives on not only through the beloved stadium that bears his name, but in the coaches, student athletes, and fans who are a part of the Clovis Unified athletic tradition."

Lamonica was drafted by the Buffalo Bills in 1963, where he played for four seasons as backup quarterback, earning the nickname "the Fireman."

In 1967, he was traded to the Oakland Raiders where he would play for eight successful seasons. Known as the "mad bomber," Lamonica had a stunning record of winning 80 percent of games he started.

He led his team to four straight division championships, and played in Super Bowl II.

