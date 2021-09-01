Society

'Date While You Wait,' man's subway speed-dating booth, to become TV show

EMBED <>More Videos

Man's subway speed-dating booth to become TV show

NEW YORK -- The New York City subway isn't necessarily known for its friendliness, but Thomas Knox is on a mission to change that.

"A lightbulb went off in my head and I thought, what can I do to connect people? We're so disconnected when we're traveling," Knox said.

Thomas came up with "Date While You Wait."

"Two chairs, a table, a flower in a bottle I think it's a nice touch and I usually bring a board game with me," Knox said.

Some people sit for just a few quick minutes as they wait for their train.

"And then as it started to get more popular people would sit with me for 20, 30 minutes telling me their life stories playing Connect Four," Knox said.

Despite the name, "Date While You Wait" isn't about finding love.

Knox said it's about connecting with our fellow human beings. He's spoken with ex-convicts, CEOs and everyone in between.

"Meeting Howard Wexler, the founder of Connect Four, was a highlight for me," Knox said.

Other subway strangers are grateful just to be seen and heard.

"I met with an educator who had to stop teaching because she was diagnosed with an illness that caused her to be in pain, and sitting down with me was the first time she hadn't felt pain since she was diagnosed," Knox said. "That really warmed my heart."

"Date While You Wait" has already been nominated for a New York Emmy Award.

Now, "Date While You Wait" is set to become a new TV series on a local channel in New York City with its heartwarming message front and center.

"We all have something in common no matter who we are or where we're from and if you can find that commonality when we're having those conversations you can talk, you can engage better," Knox said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societynew york citydatingtravelsubwaycommutingtrains
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Family mourns Lemoore mother killed in domestic violence incident
Driver escapes barrage of bullets in west central Fresno
Driver killed in rollover crash in Merced County
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Stocks fall sharply on new COVID variant; Dow Jones loses 900 points
Fresno firefighters respond to multiple fires on Thanksgiving
Tulare woman celebrates Thanksgiving after 10 months in hospital
Show More
Driver thrown from car in crash along Hwy 168 in Fresno
Man's body found in alley in Sanger, police say
14-year-old Fresno boy gives out Thanksgiving meals to families
Many retailers closed Thanksgiving, but still expecting record sales
Man hospitalized after shooting in Sanger, police say
More TOP STORIES News