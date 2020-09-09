fort bragg news

Fort Bragg paratrooper from Fresno killed in Fayetteville, NC motorcycle crash

FORT BRAGG, N.C. -- A 32-year-old Fort Bragg paratrooper from Fresno died from injuries sustained in a motorcycle crash last Friday in Fayetteville, North Carolina.

Fort Bragg officials said Sergeant David Eugene Hughes Jr. was an Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Operator assigned to A Troop, 1st Squadron, 17th Cavalry Regiment, 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 82nd Airborne Division.

Hughes crashed while riding his 2105 BMW motorcycle just before midnight.

"Sgt. Hughes was a committed non-commissioned officer and a beloved member of the Saber Family," Lt. Col. Margaret Stick, commander of 1-17 CAV ACS wrote in a statement. "The shock of his sudden passing has been felt throughout the formation. Although only with the formation for a few short months, his professionalism, competence and caring demeanor made him an invaluable member of the team - a true friend and mentor. He will be greatly missed. Our thought and prayers go out to his family and friends during this difficult time."

Hughes' received the following awards and decorations: the Army Commendation Medal with oak leaf cluster, Army Achievement Medal with oak leaf cluster, Army Good Conduct Medal with knot device, National Defense Service Medal, Inherent Resolve Campaign Medal with one Campaign Star, Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Non-Commissioned Officer Professional Development Ribbon, Army Service Ribbon, Overseas Service Ribbon and Army Aviator Badge.
