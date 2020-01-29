'I'm out of diapers' written on baby's stomach at day care, mom says

Family & Parenting

SANIBEL, Florida -- A day care worker in Florida has been fired after a mother posted pictures of her son with writing all over his stomach.

The message in green ink on her son Milo read, "Mom I'm out of diapers, please read my report."

In a Facebook post that sparked national outrage, Heather Chisum told WINK News she originally posted the pictures asking for advice. She says she was extremely upset seeing writing on her son, but wanted to make sure she wasn't overreacting.

Chisum said in a Facebook post, the day care employees put a daily report paper in her son's lunch box. "It says what mood he was in for the day, what times they changed his diapers, and if he needs diapers or wipes," it read.

But being a single mom with a full-time job and two young children, she admitted to forgetting to read the report.

Chisum said this isn't the first time the day care has written a message on her son, Milo, but never like this.

"I've given him two showers and scrubbed his stomach, and it's not coming off," Chisum said.

The day care apologized in a statement. The executive director said in an email response: "We are aware of the incident at the school, and we are terribly sorry for the distress it has caused the family involved as well as all of our families. It was a breach of our professional ethics on the part of the teacher. The school has taken immediate action to remove the teacher from the school. We are reviewing protocols already in place to ensure that nothing like this occurs again. We are proud of our school, love our students, and are eager to make our school a better place as we move forward."

Chisum said in the post, she sees several teachers during drop off and pick up every day and a verbal, 'Hey Heather, your son needs diapers. Maybe you missed the report,' would have done the trick.

The state is now investigating.
