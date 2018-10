The City and the developer have agreed to complete all financing for the nearly $30 million project by the end of December.The old hotel must be turned into apartments by the summer of 2020.Fresno city leaders have also requested the title to the adjacent parking lot, as security for its nearly two-million dollar investment.The hotel was built in 1913 and it's been empty since 1983.The Los Angeles developer plans to turn the hotel into an affordable housing project.