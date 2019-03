Fresno (KFSN) -- At least one person is dead after a crash on Ashlan right by Highway 99 and the CHP has the highway's northbound offramp closed for the moment.Fresno police are at the scene where two cars collided just after 1 a.m., but they wouldn't give us any information about the crash this morning.The two cars sustained major damage, but we don't know how many people were in either car and police wouldn't say how many victims died or sustained injuries.We'll continue to follow this breaking news and give you updates as they become available.