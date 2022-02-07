Woman killed by hit-and-run driver in central Fresno; Ashlan Avenue closed

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police have closed part of a busy central Fresno roadway after a crash left one woman dead Monday morning.Investigators say they received a report of a 28-year-old woman who went missing near Ashlan and Maroa around 4:20 am.Officers went out to the area to start searching for the woman. That's where they found debris from a crash along Ashlan Avenue between College and Maroa.The woman was also found nearby. Officers performed CPR, but she was pronounced dead at the scene. Her name has not been released.Police believe she was the victim of a hit-and-run crash.Authorities are trying to find nearby surveillance footage that may help them identify the suspect's vehicle. They believe the driver was speeding and their car had substantial damage.Officers will have Ashlan Avenue closed between Moroa and College for several hours. Drivers are advised to avoid the area.