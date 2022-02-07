hit and run

Woman killed by hit-and-run driver in central Fresno; Ashlan Avenue closed

EMBED <>More Videos

Woman killed by hit-and-run driver in central Fresno; Ashlan Avenue closed

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police have closed part of a busy central Fresno roadway after a crash left one woman dead Monday morning.

Investigators say they received a report of a 28-year-old woman who went missing near Ashlan and Maroa around 4:20 am.

Officers went out to the area to start searching for the woman. That's where they found debris from a crash along Ashlan Avenue between College and Maroa.

The woman was also found nearby. Officers performed CPR, but she was pronounced dead at the scene. Her name has not been released.

Police believe she was the victim of a hit-and-run crash.

Authorities are trying to find nearby surveillance footage that may help them identify the suspect's vehicle. They believe the driver was speeding and their car had substantial damage.

Officers will have Ashlan Avenue closed between Moroa and College for several hours. Drivers are advised to avoid the area.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno centralhit and runpedestrian killedfatal crashwoman killed
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HIT AND RUN
Emotional decision for Fresno family after critical hit-and-run crash
Woman killed in hit-and-run in Atwater, police say
2 killed in motorcycle crash in Merced County
Police: Runaway driver hits FAX bus in central Fresno
TOP STORIES
2 killed, 2 injured in shooting at SW Fresno apartment complex
World Ag Expo returns this week to Tulare
2 injured after being attacked at Visalia party
Fresno Pacific University returns to in-person learning Monday
3.5 magnitude earthquake rattles areas in Southern California
Fresno Street Eats celebrates Black History Month
5 killed, 2 severely injured in crash near Table Mountain Casino
Show More
Fresno State students call for resignation of Joseph Castro
Former CA EDD worker sentenced to prison for COVID unemployment fraud
Couple rescued from Sierra cabin after being snowed in for weeks
Joe Rogan apologizes for saying racial slur: 'I'm not racist'
CDC releases new guidance for some to get additional booster shot
More TOP STORIES News