Deadly fire at a mobile home near Caruthers

Amanda Aguilar Image
ByAmanda Aguilar via KFSN logo
39 minutes ago
One person is dead after a fire at a mobile home just north of Caruthers.

CARUTHERS, Calif. (KFSN) -- One person is dead after a fire at a mobile home just north of Caruthers.

The Fresno County Sheriff's Office says that the fire started at the home off of South West Avenue.

Deputies arrived before fire crews, and found five people exiting the home, one of them was unconscious.

Deputies attempted to provide first aid and they were joined by fire crews minutes later, but the person was later declared dead at the scene.

Three other people inside the home suffered smoke inhalation and minor burns, the other person was okay.

At this time there is no word on the cause of the fire.

Stay with ABC30 for the latest details on this developing story.

