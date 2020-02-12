Clovis high school students return to class after tragic deaths of 2 students

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- A makeshift memorial is a somber reminder of two lives lost way too early.Seventeen-year-old Jack Schwass and 16-year-old Thomas Brown were killed when Police say they lost control of their vehicle and crashed into a tree and brick wall along Armstrong near Bullard in Clovis last Friday night."Situations like the loss of our students, like we experienced over the weekend, are just a terrible impact on our school community and just devastating to our staff," says Clovis Unified School District spokesperson Kelly Avants.Balloons, prayer candles and written messages now fill the area where the fatal accident occurred.At the same time, Clovis Unified administrators are trying to help students on campus cope with the loss of the teens.Schwass attended Gateway High and the family says he planned on going to college this fall to become a counselor.Brown was a student at Clovis High and competed as a member of the wrestling and football teams."Today on campus at both Clovis High School and Gateway High School, we had our crisis response team on campus," Avants said. "That's school psychologist, grief counselors and really an effort by the entire staff to be prepared and sensitive and ready for students and fellow colleagues that may be struggling."Detectives say the teens were driving down Armstrong when their car skidded off the road, and it flipped and hit a tree.Clovis Police are still investigating what may have led up to the crash.No class on Monday meant Tuesday was the first day back for students following the tragedy."We notified parents yesterday and coming back on campus, we've certainly had a number of calls from parents," Avants said. "Just with guidance, just where are the supports available, how do we access them."