Family remembers 90-year-old man hit and killed by car in central Fresno

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Jennifer Lumeli says her 90-year-old grandfather, Leonardo Molina, was going to the 7-11 the day he was hit and killed by a vehicle.

It was his daily routine.

At the store, he would buy an apple juice and a scratcher or a lotto ticket. His lucky numbers were his kids' birthdays.

"His dream was to win and be able to help out family," says Veronica Diaz, another granddaughter.

Molina was on his way back and needed to cross Marks near Sussex Way. He was only a few blocks away from home.

As he crossed the street in his motorized wheelchair, a car hit him.

According to police, the driver didn't see Molina.

"We still can't believe that he left this way," Diaz said. "He is 90 years old. That is not the way he was supposed to go."

Lumeli and Diaz say Molina was healthy for his age and had a great memory.

He had an extensive family and loved spending time with his great-grandchildren. They would take pictures together and play dominoes.

"In fact, your daughter recently learned and has been practicing so that next time, she could beat grandpa," Diaz said to Lumeli.

Diaz says the tragedy is shedding a light on a much bigger issue.

There's no crosswalk in the area and one would make travel safer for everyone in the neighborhood.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno centralwheelchair accessiblegrandparentshit and run accident
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Second employee at Fresno's Amazon center tests positive for COVID-19
Central California coronavirus cases
Why Tulare County is seeing a spike in COVID-19 cases
Sanger opens free COVID-19 testing site
Fresno County courthouse shut down after 2 employees come in contact with COVID-19 patient
UCSF doctor fights for the lives of COVID-19 patients
How Valley businesses are evolving to cope with COVID-19
Show More
Dozens rally at City Hall to 'Open Fresno'
Fresno fitness studio Spyn Cycle shutting down
3 dead after shooting in parking lot at Golden West High School in Visalia
California launches website to locate nearby coronavirus testing sites
Fresno auto dealerships, furniture stores and others can open on May 11
More TOP STORIES News