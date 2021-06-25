Tulare County confirms its first case of COVID-19 Delta variant

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- As Central Valley residents continue to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, a new variant has been detected in the South Valley.On Thursday, the Tulare County Department of Public Health confirmed the first case of the COVID-19 Delta variant in a county resident.The case was identified through genomic sequencing conducted by the Tulare County Public Health Laboratory."We need to continue the important safety measures to slow the spread of COVID-19, and it is especially important for unvaccinated individuals to wear a face covering or mask while in any public indoor setting," says Tulare County Public Health Officer Dr. Karen Haught.The COVID-19 Delta variant was first found in India and has now reached more than 80 different countries.Studies have shown that the available vaccines work against variants, including the Delta variant.