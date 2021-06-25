Tulare County confirms its first case of COVID-19 Delta variant

On Thursday, the Tulare County Department of Public Health confirmed the first case of the COVID-19 Delta variant in a county resident.
The case was identified through genomic sequencing conducted by the Tulare County Public Health Laboratory.
"We need to continue the important safety measures to slow the spread of COVID-19, and it is especially important for unvaccinated individuals to wear a face covering or mask while in any public indoor setting," says Tulare County Public Health Officer Dr. Karen Haught.
The COVID-19 Delta variant was first found in India and has now reached more than 80 different countries.
Studies have shown that the available vaccines work against variants, including the Delta variant.