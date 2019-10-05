Deputies identify 8-year-old boy killed in Reedley crash

21-year-old Daniel Lemus has been arrested for vehicular manslaughter and for driving without a license.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno County sheriff's officials have identified the child killed in a car accident in Reedley Friday evening as eight-year-old Eliseo Saldana.The crash occurred near the intersection at Dinuba and Alta Avenues around 5:25 p.m. on Friday.CHP-Fresno says a 21-year-old man driving without a valid license failed to stop at the intersection.The man, Daniel Lemus, then collided with a sedan that had two adults and the child inside.The two adults suffered non-serious injuries. Saldana died on impact.Lemus has been arrested for vehicular manslaughter and for driving without a license.Authorities do not suspect alcohol or drugs were involved.