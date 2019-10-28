'A sad day': Deputy and his wife face 60 counts of child porn and child rape accusation

BATON ROUGE, Louisiana -- A Louisiana deputy and his wife are facing sex crime charges that include rape and child pornography.

The former commander of the Livingston Parish SWAT team, Dennis Perkins, did not speak as he was hauled off to jail Thursday night.

His wife Cynthia, a former teacher at Westside Junior High School, was also arrested .

The investigation was led by the attorney general's office after they received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

SEE MORE: Houston fire captain charged with 10 counts for possession of child pornography

Several pictures were seized showing Dennis and Cynthia naked with a small child who was also naked, sources say.

The couple faces 60 counts of production of pornography involving juveniles under the age of 13, as well as, two counts of first degree rape.

Dennis was arrested while on a fishing trip, and allegedly threw his phone into the river when he saw investigators.

Dennis was also charged with three counts on possession of child porn, video voyeurism and obscenity.

Sheriff Jason Ard slammed the former lieutenant saying "no one is above the law."

"I do not condone these alleged acts. I am disappointed and I have always considered Denny a friend and family member." Ard said. "It is a sad day for us, for all law enforcement officers, when you have to arrest one of your own."

The Livingston Sheriff's Office fired Dennis Monday after 17 years of service. Cynthia quit her teaching job Wednesday.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
louisianaarrestofficer arrestedchild pornographyofficer chargedu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Kincade Fire doubles in size, forcing emergency evacuations in Santa Rosa
LIST: School closures Monday due to PG&E power shutoffs
Getty Fire erupts along 405 Fwy., threatening multiple homes
Investigation on after Tulare County deputy shoots, kills man
LIST: PG&E power shutoffs affect areas in Mariposa, Madera, Fresno counties
Residents stock up on supplies before thousands left in dark
Homicide investigation underway after man is shot in Selma, police say
Show More
Fresno Co. Red Cross volunteers sent to help Kincade Fire evacuees
I-80 opens in Vallejo after fire prompted evacuation of Cal Maritime
Search continues for woman missing in Sequoia National Park, vehicle found
Nationals Park fans boo President Trump, chant 'Lock him up!'
Rep. Katie Hill resigns amid allegation of inappropriate relationship
More TOP STORIES News