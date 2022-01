Who is running to replace Devin Nunes in Congress? Full list of candidates here

EMBED >More News Videos Nunes, a Republican, has represented California's 22nd Congressional District, which includes portions of Fresno and Tulare counties, for ten terms.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Central California Congressman Devin Nunes has announced that he will be leaving the House of Representatives at the end of 2021.Now, the list of candidates looking to replace him in the House is growing. We've compiled a list of those candidates below.Phil Arballo is the first Democrat to announce their run for Nunes' seat. He lost to Nunes in the 2020 election but said he's the strongest candidate to flip the district blue. Arballo is a small business owner.State Senator Andreas Borgeas was the first Republican candidate to throw his name in the race for the 22nd Congressional district seat. Borgeas currently represents the 8th District, which encompasses parts of the Central Valley and the Sierra Nevada. Before he was elected to the state senate, he was a Fresno County supervisor.Republican Elizabeth Heng will have another run for Congress, this time to fill Devin Nunes' soon-to-be-vacated seat. Heng ran and lost to Rep. Jim Costa (D-Fresno) during the 2018 election. She is an entrepreneur and CEO of her own tech company.Fresno County Supervisor Nathan Magsig also announced his run for Congress. Magsig has served two terms as county supervisor and was a former mayor and council member in Clovis. He has received endorsements from California Assemblymember Jim Patterson, Fresno County Sheriff Margaret Mims and fellow Supervisor Buddy Mendes.