Día de los Muertos exhibit in Downtown Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Arte Américas in Downtown Fresno is welcoming the community to its annual "Day of the Dead" or "Día de los Muertos" exhibit.

This year's display is like never before.

It recreates a town with tombstones leading up to an altar.

Claudio and Leticia Martinez are the masterminds behind the exhibit.

The couple came up with the idea five years ago.

"More than anything, our objective as artists is to have people enter the gallery and feel it with all their heart. It is an experience we want them to feel so they know more about our tradition," mentions Leticia.

Leticia is better known as "La Catrina de Visalia." She dresses as a tall female skeleton, which is a symbol of Día de los Muertos.

Claudio and Leticia studied textile arts in Puebla, Mexico. They moved to the Central Valley 22 years ago and say the exhibit is a way to remember loved ones.

Claudio says, "It is important because it is an opportunity for many different generations to come, be part of this exhibit, learn about their traditions and learn about Dia de los Muertos."

Ruth Saludes is the executive director of Arte Américas.

She is in awe of the displays the artists have created and appreciates the connection to her own roots.

Ruth mentions she is "Very passionate about this exhibition, probably more passionate than any other exhibition we have had here at Dia de los Muertos because I feel it is the most non-commercial."

To visit the Día de los Muertos exhibit, you can swing by Arte Américas in Downtown Fresno. Hours are Thursday through Sunday from 12 pm until 5 pm, or you can schedule a private tour.

Tickets are $5 for adults, $3 for children and kids under 5 are free.

Arte Américas will also host their annual Cala Gala event on Saturday, October 29 at 5 pm.

Details on tickets can be found here.